‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Slams Javi & Jo & Says Chris Lopez Will Be A Better Baby Daddy

Kailyn Lowry may have struggled with school, the boys, and co-parenting with Javi and Jo during the Sept. 11 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ but she said things will be much easier with Chris. Find out why!

Things got pretty rough for Kailyn Lowry during the Sept. 11 episode of Teen Mom 2, when she was forced to take Lincoln and Isaac to school with her after Javi had too small of a vehicle with him for their trade-off. She had already given him a hard time about picking them up — he said, “The queen gets whatever she wants” — and then when she found out he had the wrong vehicle with him (must be nice to have multiple to choose from), she told the kids she’d have to drag them to school with her. And honestly, it was the most bizarre thing we’ve ever seen. Kailyn must get special liberties for being on a popular TV show. In the middle of class, Lincoln and Isaac started arguing with each other — it was super cute, but Kailyn didn’t think so — so she locked them in a sound proof room. But even then, they started getting rowdy, so she was forced to reprimand them. And Lincoln, being the adorable boy he is, gave her a thumbs up and a smile.

Later, when Kailyn was cooking dinner for the boys, Jo called and asked if he could see Isaac. But Kailyn overheard and said,”Not tonight, Jo!” No reason was given, but like Javi said, “The queen gets whatever she wants.” Jo then told Vee that he plans on going to court to try to get more time with Isaac. And that brings us to the next part of Kailyn’s storyline this week. While talking to a producer, she said that she doesn’t think she’ll have any trouble raising a kid with Chris Lopez. She said he wouldn’t ever come after her for child support or anything like that — unlike Jo and Javi. Hmm… Only time will tell, right?

In other Teen Mom 2 news, Briana‘s baby shower went downhill when Luis and his friends showed up with a camera. But things got even worse when he realized Briana had invited her ex to the party. And when her mom told her she agreed with Luis on the issue with the ex-BF, Briana seemed to tell her mom to “suck my d***.” That, or she was referring to Luis. But either way, it was cray!

Then, Jenelle finally had her day in court to get Jace back, but we already know how that turned out. (SPOILER ALERT: Not in Jenelle’s favor.) Chelsea also took Aubree out for a girls day at an Aquarium/Butterfly Garden, and Leah got Ali an aide.

