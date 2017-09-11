Sinead O’Connor’s Explosive Interview After Suicidal Thoughts: My Mom Kept Me In A ‘Torture Chamber’

Just weeks after admitting to struggling with suicidal thoughts, Sinead O’Connor is getting help from Dr. Phil — and she makes some shocking abuse allegations about her mother in the interview.

Sinead O’Connor has been fairly open about her struggle with mental illness, and in a tell-all interview with Dr. Phil, which airs in full Sept. 12, she details some of the horrible things she’s been through in her life until this point. Part of the interview will feature Sinead discussing her relationship with her mother, who died in a car accident when the Irish singer was just 19 years old. However, Sinead claims that before her mom died, she was incredibly abusive. “Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber,” Sinead tells Dr. Phil. “She was a person who would delight and smiling in torturing you.”

Dr. Phil recently revealed that Sinead approached him to finally get the help she needs. “She really has had a difficult time,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week. “And she said, ‘Look, I’m in trouble, I need help.’ And she called. She said, “I want to de-stigmatize mental illness; I clearly have a problem. Too many musicians are dying. I want to use my life, be a teaching tool. I’m willing to sit down and talk.'” This decision comes after Sinead posted a heartbreaking, 12-minute video to Facebook in August, in which she broke down in tears while revealing that she’s been living by herself in a New Jersey motel. She also opened up about how alone she’s felt while struggling with her mental illness.

“I have been thinking about [posting the video] for a year, actually,” she says in the upcoming Dr. Phil interview. “I thought about it for a year before I did it.” Watch the interview sneak peek in the video above and tune into the full thing when it airs on Tues. Sept. 12.

