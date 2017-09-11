Selena Gomez is a pretty tough lady, so when she’s crying, you know things aren’t good. Sel appeared in an ad for the hurricane relief telethon, ‘Hand in Hand,’ on Sept. 11, and her pleas for help are so moving!

Selena Gomez, 25, is heartbroken, but she’s taking that heartache and putting it to good use. In a new promo ad for the highly anticipated telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief, which is set to broadcast live at 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 12, Sel cries as she asks fans to help out by donating to the relief effort. “Neighbor helping neighbor, without stopping to think about race, religion or anything else,” Selena begins, choking back tears. “If we are going to get through all the storms that confront us that’s how we’re going to do it together — hand in hand,” she concluded. It seems the “Fetish” songstress is determined to get us all to join in and help each other in this time of great need in our country. And of course, we want nothing more than to help! Click here to see pics of the devastation Hurricane Harvey created in Selena’s home state of Texas.

Sel is just one of many A-list participants involved in the telethon. Stars like Beyoncé, 36, Justin Bieber, 23, George Clooney, 56, Drake, 30, Blake Shelton, 41, Gwen Stefani, 47, Jamie Foxx, 49, Oprah, 63, and so many more, have all enlisted to help out! The one-hour special, which will include performances, taped tributes and messages of hope, will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, and Bravo. The goal of the telethon is to raise as much money as possible to help those affected by the destruction caused by both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. With that line-up, plus the outpouring of love and support that we’ve already seen from people on social media, we think it’s going to be a huge success!

Everyone can use a helping hand right now, and tons of celebs like Selena are doing what they can to aid in the relief efforts. Beyonce was recently seen teaching 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy about giving back to those in need when they visited Hurricane Harvey victims in the Lemonade artist’s hometown of Houston. These celebs may be able to help out in big ways, but we can all lend a hand — no matter our circumstances. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief will air live tomorrow, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on major networks and handinhand2017.com.

