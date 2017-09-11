Party king Scott Disick was spotted at Rihanna’s Fenty Puma after party in NYC on Sept. 10, but he obviously wasn’t flying solo. Check out the pics of him turning it up with 18-year-old Madison Beer!

Scott Disick, 34, and Madison Beer, 18, looked like the best of friends as they arrived at the Rihanna-hosted Fenty x Puma by Rihanna S/S18 Collection after party at Moxy Times Square just four days after Scott made headlines for reportedly being hospitalized in August, and three days after he reunited with Sofia Richie, 19, for a PDA-filled lunch. Well, Scott isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Staying true to his, ah, young taste, Scott was also seen at the party with Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Delilah Hamlin, 19, a gorgeous rising model. Sofia was reportedly there too, but it’s unclear as to whether she and Scott met up. See more pics of Scott and Sofia here!

RiRi’s party was one of the most highly-coveted invites during New York Fashion Week. Apart from the queen herself, hot-new-couple Halsey and G-Eazy, possible-couple Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui, engaged-then-not-engaged couple Cardi B and Offset, DJ Khaled, Pharrell, A$AP Ferg, Bella Thorne and tons more celebs were all present and accounted for. Finally, Rihanna’s sexiest friend — Leonardo DiCaprio — was there!

See the new pic of Scott and Madison above, and click through the gallery to see more photos from the star-studded event!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott should cut back on the partying?