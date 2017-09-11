The final season of ‘Scandal’ is going to be intense to the max! The first look at the all-new episodes of the shows of TGIT prove that there’s nothing quite like Thursdays nights on ABC!

“You cannot have it all,” Papa Pope says in the opening moments of the TGIT trailer, which aired during the Bachelor In Paradise finale. With all the sass in the world, Olivia replies, “Watch me.” She walks down the halls of the White House like she owns the place, and she pretty much does. “This is my world,” Olivia says to Cyrus, while wearing a super fierce power suit. “Mine.”

On the Grey’s Anatomy front, Teddy returns to Seattle and is back in Owen’s arms, Meredith and Riggs get their flirt on, and Alex makes Jo scream bloody murder. On How To Get Away With Murder, Annalise and Nate get hot and heavy. Oh, and Jimmy Smits shows up! His character remains a mystery. All we know is that his character is a prominent figure in Annalise’s life.

The original TGIT trio will be back together again starting Oct. 5. Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder will kick off their new seasons on Sept. 28. Grey’s Anatomy is getting a two-hour season premiere, so Scandal will return the next week. It’s been a long time since we’ve had our TGIT Thursday nights, so this fall is going to be a real treat. This fall is going to be the last time all three shows premiere together! Season 7 will be Scandal’s last, while Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away Murder do not have a set end date.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of TGIT, promises that the final season of Scandal will be epic. “Next year we are going all out,” she said in a statement in May 2017. “Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”

You asked for twisty, crazy and jaw-dropping? You shall receive! #TGIT returns September 28! pic.twitter.com/HnFGfNr4D5 — Scandal (@ScandalABC) September 12, 2017

