Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma NYFW Show Review — Sexy & Unexpected: RiRi’s Best

In typical Rihanna fashion, the Fenty X Puma fashion show during NYFW was over-the-top, inspiring, sexy, daring, and like nothing we’ve ever seen.

We were one of the lucky few that saw Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma fashion show in person, at the Park Avenue Armory on Sept. 10. Diplo, Big Sean, Cardi B, Ashley Graham and more celebs sat front row at the show, where IT models like Duckie Thot, Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell and Adriana Lima strutted around huge piles of sparkling, hot pink sand. In the beginning and the end of the show, four motocross bikes flipped over the “runway” and send the audience into roaring applause. The entire show was sexy, fun, and unexpected. We saw cut-out bathing suits, 80s inspired wet suits, full-on leather racing jumpsuits, thigh-high boots, lace-up leggings, and oversized jackets. There was a little bit of everything that had us really wishing summer wasn’t coming to an end. We want to wear everything now!



There were familiar trends, like off-the-shoulder and sheer — 2017 wardrobe staples that aren’t going anywhere! The models were GLOWING thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line, which was just released to the public after two years of work. James Kaliardos was the lead makeup artist. For the incredible skin and highlight, here’s the get the look from the brand. “To achieve strong and shimmering, gradient color, layer multiple shades of Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters to create one-of-a-kind finishes and color to ignite eyes, cheeks, temples and lips. Start with the warmer tones like Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule and apply lighter hues, like Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal, to higher points of the face, starting from the cheekbones and extending the sheen above brows in a “C” shape to catch the light and lift the face. For a luxurious effect, lightly dust Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife to cheekbones. As the light changes, different colors will emerge for a sultry, sunset-hued appearance. Pro Tip: to create added depth for lighter skin tones, use Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti as a base before applying Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters.”

Rihanna’s go-to hairstylist Yusef lead the hair team backstage, and told us the inspiration: “athletic, cool, bad girl — graphic with a little-bit-of-edge hair.” Some natural hair was left as is, but most ladies rocked ponytails covered in neon bungee cords. Here’s how to copy the look:

“First, section out hair into two sections, on top of each other, and clip one section on top of head.

Pull lower section back into a low ponytail. Spray hair with hairspray, making sure to pull hair loosely (not tight), leaving tendrils or loose ends on each side. Spray with hair spray.

Make sure hair on sides (other than the tendrils) on the second pony are drawn tight and sleek and secure.

Take top section of hair out of clip. Spray and comb top pony making sure the rubber band is not fastened at the base of the hair, and leaving it somewhat volumized and secured.

For the lower pony, make sure to twist hair, then pull hair through rubber band making a half pony and secure with bright colored bungee throughout.

Secure every loop of the twisted hair, making sure to not just wrap hair around but to almost encase the pony within the bungees.

To finalize the look, connect first pony to second ponytail with bungee cords — go in and pull the combined pony through the bungee.

Tuck loose ends in for a sporty yet sleek finish. Spray hair with shine spray.

Finally, take tendrils or loose ends from each side of the head and blend into the hair and finish with hairspray.”

