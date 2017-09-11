Rihanna Vs. Bella Thorne: Who Rocked Their Ab-Baring Look Best At Fenty Puma After-Party?

It was all about Rihanna and Bella Thorne at NYFW on Sept. 10! The ladies both attended the Fenty Puma after-party in crop tops, and you can vote here for who you thought flaunted their abs best!.

Rihanna, 29, had quite a night on Sept. 10, when she debuted her Fenty x Puma line at New York Fashion Week! After the show was over, though, it was time to celebrate with an after-party, of course, and Rih changed up her outfit to rock quite a look at the bash. The 29-year-old was photographed heading into the party wearing swishy, pink pants with the sides unbuttoned up to her knees. The baggy trousers fell super low on RiRi’s hips, and underneath, she rocked a pair of blue underwear, covered with mesh lining. She paired the look with a matching jacket, left un-zippered, to reveal her teal sports bra underneath. Damn!

There was a number of celeb guests in attendance at the after-party, including Bella Thorne, 19, who just-so-happened to put her abs on display JUST like Rihanna. The 19-year-old wore a high-waisted gold skirt with a bejeweled design and a long-sleeved, mesh top with thick black strap across her breasts. The ensemble showed a strip of stomach, while also putting Bella’s legs at the center of attention. You can get away with wearing just about anything crazy during NYFW, and these ladies definitely took it to the next level!

Other celebs who attended the Fenty x Puma after-party included Scott Disick, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kaia Gerber, Stella Maxwell, Sofia Richie and plenty more. Check out Rihanna and Bella’s full looks in the photo above and vote below on who you think revealed their abs best at NFYW!

