Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrated His 33rd Birthday Early With Some Romantic Alone Time

A royal party for two! Prince Harry celebrated his 33rd birthday early with Meghan Markle by his side, enjoying some romantic alone time. The couple kept it ‘low-key’ while ringing in the special occasion!

Prince Harry, 32, reportedly won’t be with his loving girlfriend Meghan Markle, 36, when he officially turns 33 on Sept. 15, so the couple decided to celebrate early! The dynamic duo spent some alone time together in London over the weekend, according to E! News. “Harry doesn’t like to make a fuss of birthdays so he liked that it was just the two of them,” sources tell the website. “Sometimes it doesn’t have to be a huge thing with a group of friends.” The reason Meghan reportedly can’t make it on his big day is because she has previous work commitments in Toronto, Canada. She’ll be filming the second half of Suits season 7, so luckily they were able to enjoy each other’s company!

The lovebirds won’t have to be alone for long, since Meghan and Harry will reportedly make their relationship royally official at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 23. Their romance continues to heat up, since the actress has been seen spending a ton of time at his bachelor pad, Nottingham Cottage, a small two-bedroom house on the palace grounds. A big engagement announcement is reportedly being crafted by Queen Elizabeth, 91, and the officials at Kensington Palace, so it looks like wedding bells could be ringing! The prince and actress have been dating for over a year and they recently ventured to Botswana, Africa to celebrate her 36th birthday. How cute!

Meghan is head over heels about her longtime beau, having recently opened up about their blossoming romance in a vulnerable interview. “We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she revealed in the Oct. issue of Vanity Fair which hits newsstands everywhere Sept. 12. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” Meghan explained about their low-profile relationship. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. I love a great love story.”

