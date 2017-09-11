Miss New Jersey’s Against Removing Confederate Statues & Viewers Aren’t Having It

Miss New Jersey’s opinion on whether or not to keep confederate statues didn’t sit well with a lot of Miss America viewers, and they made that clear on Twitter. What did she say?

Miss New Jersey, Kaitlyn Schoeffel…didn’t do so well in the second round of questions at the 2018 Miss America pageant. This year, the competition, held on September 10 in Atlantic City, featured an unprecedented two rounds of questions — one lighthearted, one hard hitting. Kaitlyn nailed the first round, but when posed a question about confederate statues she floundered. Judge Tara Lipinski asked Kaitlyn about a very pertinent topic: whether or not the United States should keep confederate statues standing, or if they should be removed.

“A recent poll found that slightly over half of Americans favored leaving confederate statues in place, while others want them removed. Keep them, or get rid of them?” Tara asked Kaitlyn. You’d think the answer would be obvious, but Kaitlyn went the opposite direction. “I don’t think the answer is to get rid of these statues,” Kaitlyn said. “I think the answer is to relocate them to museums, because we are truly defined by our country’s history, and I don’t think it’s something we need to forget; we need to always remember it and always honor our history of America because it truly makes us who we are as Americans. But they should be moved to museums.”

Um, what? Miss America viewers were extremely upset by her answer, pointing out that it was pretty impossible for Americans to forget what happened during the Civil War. There’s no need for statues commemorating confederate generals to acknowledge their existence. “I literally don’t understand how she thinks taking away confederate statues erases American history, B*TCH READ A BOOK,” on Miss America viewer wrote on Twitter. “‘Honor’ the people who enslaved, tortured and hated black people?” another tweeted, with a gif of a woman rolling her eyes. Check out more below:

"honor" the people who enslaved, tortured, and hated black people? pic.twitter.com/G5gn2gzH8T — emily garcia 🌹 (@mileekon) September 11, 2017

So we need to always remember our history of being slave owning racists? Yeah no. And that's an interesting Jersey accent. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Skel (@JuneMrsKelly) September 11, 2017

She said move the confederate statues to MUSEUMS?? Shawty no. Get off the stage immediately #MissAmerica — ✨ Kamilah ✨ (@_milah117) September 11, 2017

Miss New Jersey's answe regarding removing confederate statues #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5GsC3rebR7 — K ✨ (@KiaraImani_xD) September 11, 2017

So thankful we finally got Miss New Jersey's opinion on Confederate statues. "Move them to mu-zay-ums. Honor our history." #MissAmerica — Michael Jester (@PausedFace) September 11, 2017

#MissAmerica. I literally dont understand howshe thinks taking away confederate statues erases american history, BITCH READ A DAMN BOOK — Brydney (@patriece2) September 11, 2017

Move the Confederate Statues to "Musaams"… lol #MissAmerica — Tara Broadway (@TaraBroadway) September 11, 2017

