When it comes to love, sometimes there has to be pain. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 11 episode of ‘Midnight, Texas’ that features Lem and Olivia going at it in a crazy fight.

Lem (Peter Mensah) and Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) aren’t making their relationship easy, that’s for sure. When a vampire and an assassin are together, you know there’s going to be drama. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of Midnight, Texas, Lem is greeted by Olivia with a kick to the gut and a gun pointed at his face. “I want you out of my apartment,” Olivia tells Lem. “I thought it was our apartment,” Lem replies.

Well, Olivia’s not really feeling their relationship at the moment. She starts shooting at Lem and manages to get him in the chest. He grabs her from behind and throws the gun on the floor. He pulls the silver bullet out of his chest and says, “I’m hurt. It’s as if you were waiting for me to get…” Olivia finishes for him, “Physical.” Even though they’re fighting, their chemistry is HOT!

Olivia flips Lem over onto the floor. Lem doesn’t understand why Olivia is trying to fight their connection. She swears she doesn’t want it. Olivia pulls a knife from her arsenal and starts swinging, but Lem starts to put up a fight. He throws Olivia against a brick wall, but she’s quick on her feet. She gets her hands on a silver tray and lets Lem have it. “I only want to turn you because I love you,” he yells. Olivia isn’t here for Lem’s declaration of love at the moment. She tries one last time to best Lem, but she falls short. She’s catapulted from the bed to the floor. Will these two kiss and makeup?

Midnight, Texas airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

