Michael Costello’s SS18 Bridal & Couture Collections Are For The Modern Woman — No Matter What Size

Feminine florals, intricate lace, curvaceous bodices defined Michael Costello’s Spring/Summer 2018 Couture and Bridal Collection. Get ready to see his stunning designs on every red carpet this awards season!

Remember when Beyoncé literally dropped jaws at the Grammys in her white and nude, barely-there Michael Costello original gown? Now, that ‘tasteful nude’ trend has taken over Hollywood, and we have Michael to thank. The Project Runway fan-favorite debuted his couture and bridal presentation on Sept. 8 and featured several intricately designed gowns for women of all shapes and sizes. Working with a palette of whites, pinks, blues and grays, Michael’s wonderland of lace, ruffles, draping and beading truly had something for everyone. An epic, high-neck dusty rose-colored gown, which was adorned with ruffles from top to bottom would be a perfect Oscar gown for Nicole Kidman, while a curve-hugging, magenta lace gown would be drop-dead gorgeous on Octavia Spencer. If diversity and femininity was what Michael was going for — he definitely achieved it!

In one room of what was the Robert Miller Gallery in Chelsea, NY, was a bride’s dream! From short dresses perfect for rehearsal dinners and bridal showers, to bridal rompers, to long, endless gowns, Michael’s vision of an elegant, classic bride came to life in sexy silhouettes. Some dresses were perfect for the bohemian bride, such as a ruffled gown that cut out in the abdomen. However, other gowns had a classic elegance, with a touch of Michael’s “sexy” signature, like one of my faves — a long sleeve, plunging gown with a stunningly long train.

In a separate room, behind a backdrop of flower walls were an array of light pink gowns even some blues and grays mixed in. A highlight of this particular spot was the addition of a flower girl dress fit for a princess! The stunning ruffled gown is sure to set off a new trend for young girls and women, alike! Other gowns that you’re sure to see again included a fully sheer, puff-sleeved, curve-hugging lace gown in a light blue, which had J.Lo‘s name all over it!

With bridal makeup palette by Inglot, the models looked like the natural beauties they are! The women rocking the couture collection wore soft waves with a bohemian crown braid, by César Déleön Ramirez for Mizani and Olivia Garden. For the bridal collection, César did a texture bun, also using Mizani and Olivia Garden products! In a fabulously diverse NYFW, I’m proud to say that Michael included models who fit up to a size 20 in his presentation, demonstrating that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and colors — and he sure is right!

