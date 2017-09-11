Prince Harry Has No Doubts The Queen Will Be ‘Enchanted’ By Meghan Markle When They Meet

The royal family totally loves Meghan Markle, but there’s one more hurdle she has to jump before becoming a member: meeting Queen Elizabeth II! Prince Harry has no doubts that grandma’ll love his girl!

Meghan Markle, 35, declared her love to boyfriend Prince Harry, 32, in Vanity Fair, so it’s about time to make their relationship completely official. Despite dating for a year, Meghan has yet to meet the matriarch of the family, Harry’s grandmotherQueen Elizabeth II! It’s definitely important for Meghan to meet the most important member of Harry’s family before he proposes, and he’s positive that the meeting is going to go swimmingly, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. The Suits star is obviously a catch, but what makes Harry think that grandma will approve?

“Meghan has met [dad] Prince Charles and [stepmother] Camilla, [uncles] Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, and of course, [brother ] Prince William and [sister-in-law] Kate Middleton. So far, every one of Prince Harry’s relatives love her, which isn’t surprising as Meghan is extremely well mannered, charming, and engaging,” a palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “William especially loves how kind-hearted Meghan is, and how passionate she is about the world. Meghan also has a philanthropic side to her, and a number of causes that she champions — just like Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana. There’s been reports that [his grandmother] Queen Elizabeth is against Harry marrying Meghan, because she’s a divorcee and went to a Catholic school, but that’s not true at all.

“The royal family has become much more modern and tolerant over the years, and the Queen doesn’t abide by all of the old rules — as evidenced by Prince Charles’ divorce from Diana, and subsequent marriage to Camilla, who was also a divorcee. Meghan hasn’t met the Queen yet, and that will definitely have to happen before the Palace sends out an official engagement statement,” the insider told us. “But, Harry has no doubts that his grandmother will be as enchanted by Meghan as the rest of his family are.”

Harry may not know this, but the queen is reportedly already on board with their relationship! Harry and Meghan are reportedly expected to make their relationship official (more official than Meghan telling Vanity Fair?) at the Invictus games on September 23 in Toronto. The queen is allegedly one step ahead of them, already crafting the perfect engagement announcement, as part of what she’s allegedly calling “Operation Princess,” according to Daily Mail. No pressure, Harry!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Queen Elizabeth II will love Meghan Markle? Let us know!