Well, hello there, Madison Beer! The stunning Bieber protege stepped out in New York City wearing nothing but sexy lingerie and stockings on Sept. 11, and she looked totally hot! See the pics of the daring beauty, here.

Madison Beer is one bold babe! The 18-year-old singer bravely walked the streets of New York City rocking nothing but some lacy turquoise lingerie on Sept. 11. The hot bra-and-panty set was attached to white stockings with a garter belt, and even though it’s super steamy, she didn’t even flinch. Maddie looks cool, confident, and stunning in the risque look. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Of course, Madison isn’t just randomly flaunting her body (although she totally should.) She was actually in New York for a photo shoot for the Love Magazine advent calendar. You know, that super sexy countdown to the holidays that Love does annually? If this is a taste of her day, we can’t wait to see the whole thing. Ow OW! Click for more pics of Madison.

Luckily, Madison doesn’t look too exhausted from her wild night out with Scott Disick, 34, the night before. The duo hit up Rihanna’s Fenty after party together on Sept. 10, and they definitely looked a little cozy. If that didn’t make Brooklyn Beckham regret losing her, we’re willing to bet these steamy new pics will do just the trick! Madison had allegedly been getting close with him, but then he left a party they were at with another girl and she looked FURIOUS! Since then, it seems he may have reunited with his ex Chloe Grace Moretz. Oh well, Madison clearly doesn’t need him, anyway!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Madison’s bold lingerie look? Would you wear something like that out in public? Let us know!