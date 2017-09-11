Kristen Bell Sings ‘Frozen’ Songs For Families in Florida Shelters During Hurricane Irma

Kristen Bell made the best of a bad situation at a Florida hurricane shelter, enchanting evacuees with her famous songs from ‘Frozen’! Watch Princess Anna save the day!

The families stuck at an hurricane shelter in Orlando, Florida, were treated to a visit by Kristen Bell, 37, on September 10. Kristen was filming a movie in Orlando when Hurricane Irma hit, and is now stuck in the state until the storm passes. She decided to make things fun at a nearby hurricane shelter and gave the evacuees a surprise performance of “For the First Time In Forever” from Frozen. Yes, Princess Anna herself was in the house to help kids forget about the scary situation outside!

How cool is that? Kristen traveled to Meadow Woods Middle School, where the gym was converted into a hurricane shelter for families. She, her costars, and crew, had been staying in the safety of their hotel, Dolphin Resort at Epcot, which has taken in about 2000 seniors seeking refuge from the brutal storm. As Kristen told CBS Sacramento, she and her crew are helping out the people in their hotel and the surrounding area, even organizing bingo games for the seniors!

When the storm receded enough to go outside, she headed over to the junior high to belt her Disney classic.“I hope that helped,” she said after finishing the song. “And I hope that maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off [the storm].”

“We’ve got a lot of potties in the hallway. We’ve got a lot of wheelchairs. And we’re making it work. I’m going to call some bingo later on this afternoon. This morning, we visited a shelter to try and sing for some people and lift their spirits,” Kristen told CBS Sacramento. “We’ve just told the front desk that we have an able-bodied crew, and if we need to deliver toilet paper or water to people’s rooms, we’re ready to be on staff.

“Everyone is helping everyone here. Our crew is very, very large, but also very, very kind,” she said. “People decided to bunk up together and we did a little room switching, because there are very, very few rooms left. We’re all sleeping together and it’s going to be a 48-hour slumber party.” As if her efforts weren’t enough, her Frozen costar, Josh Gad, 36, said that she “literally saved” his family from the hurricane!

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” Josh captioned a pic of Kristen with his parents. “When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristen. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!”

