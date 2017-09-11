Kenneka Jenkins: Police Confirm Viral Facebook Video Is Being Analyzed In Investigation

After Kenneka Jenkins, 19, was found dead inside a hotel freezer in Chicago, an alleged video from the hotel party surfaced. Now, Rosemont police are analyzing the video, many believe may be linked to the case.

As you may know, a 19-year-old Chicago native, Kenneka Jenkins, was found dead at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois on Sept. 10, after she attended a party at the hotel with friends on Sept. 9. After an hours-long search, Jenkins was found inside a hotel freezer, where she was pronounced dead shortly after. When her body was discovered, she was deemed “beyond the point of resuscitation,” according the official police press release, obtained by HL. While the details surrounding her mysterious death are unknown at this time, people on social media believe there is more to the story. A video, believed to be from the hotel party Jenkins attended, is making its way around the internet, because people believe it could provide answers into the teen’s death. Click here to watch the video in question.

Now, that viral Facebook LIVE video, as well as the social media discussions about Kenneka’s death, are all part of an active investigation. We reached out to the Rosemont Public Safety Department, who is handling the investigation, for further information on the case. Detective Joe Balogh of the Rosemont Public Safety Department provided HL with the following exclusive statement:

“This is an active investigation. Our detectives have been working and interviewing everyone involved and trying to get all of the names of the people who were involved at the hotel, and who were around that night. Detectives are currently reviewing any and all footage from around the area of the hotel, as well as reviewing social media. I know there’s been social media stuff, including Facebook, and we’ve been on top of that. Our detectives are analyzing everything in that Facebook LIVE video, anyone associated with it and the people involved in that video and making sure it’s being looked at, as well as all of the comments on social media, including Facebook. We have received calls about people thinking we aren’t looking through social media, but we are analyzing everything and making sure everything gets thoroughly looked at. Right now, we are waiting on the medical examiner results so we can go from there.”

Let us clarify: Balogh could not confirm that the video was from the hotel party. And, he could not confirm the identity of the woman in the video. However, he was able to clarify that the video being analyzed by detectives is the above video.

Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Martin, is not happy with the way the incident is being handled by authorities, as well as the hotel. The employees at the hotel allegedly refused to view the surveillance footage, upon Martin’s request, until an official missing persons report was filed with police. The teen’s sister eventually filed a missing person’s report, however, the process took hours. “If [police] had taken me seriously and checked right away, they could have found my daughter much sooner,” Teresa told The Chicago Tribune. “And she might have been alive.” For more on Teresa’s statements, click here.

Right now, there are only a few small details about Jenkins’ death that have been released. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office exclusively told HL that “the cause and manner of death is pending further studies.”

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments.