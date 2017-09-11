Kailyn Lowry Swears She’s Done Having More Kids — Unless She Meets Mr. Perfect

Kailyn Lowry has her hands full with 3 young sons at home, which is why the single mom’s adamant about NOT growing her fam. However, Kail would change her mind in a heartbeat if she met the ‘right guy.’ Find out why here!

Although Kailyn Lowry, 25, loves being a mom to her three sons, Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7; Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3; and newborn “Baby Lo,” whose name has yet to be announced, the Teen Mom star is SO done having babies — at least for now. Being a single mom to three little ones is not easy though, so Kail’s waiting until she finds the perfect man. “Kailyn swears that she’s done with having any more kids, for now at least,” a source close to Kailyn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “However, she’s said that before, then she fell pregnant again! If Kailyn were to meet the right guy and he wanted children of his own with her, then yeah, you can bet she would have more.”

So apparently the reality star’s only game for expanding her family if her future man wants children of his own — but of course she could always change her mind! For now though, she IS set on staying a mom-of-three. “She really doesn’t want any more kids as a single mom, it’s just exhausting raising them on her own,” our insider added. “That said, Kailyn’s a really amazing mom, she’s a complete natural, and has a very strong maternal instinct.” Click here to see adorable pics of celebrity babies.

Although being a single mom has its challenges though, Kailyn is apparently not looking to date. “Right now, Kailyn has no desire to date anyone,” another source close to the blonde beauty told us EXCLUSIVELY back in August. “She really wants to focus on her family and career, and doesn’t want the distraction of being in a relationship.” Good for you, Kail! Kailyn certainly loves her boys, which is clear not only on Teen Mom 2, but also from looking at her Instagram page. “My whole heart 🔮💜✨,” she captioned a sweet pic of her three boys just last week. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kailyn will end up having more kids in the future? Can you see her getting married again?