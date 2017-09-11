Kailyn Lowry Doesn’t Want To ‘Scare Away’ Chris Lopez By Demanding Child Support

When it come to child support, Kailyn Lowry is taking it slow, a family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Here’s why she hasn’t asked Chris Lopez to start handing over his cash for Baby Lo.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is trying not to push her luck when it comes to her relationship with Chris Lopez. A family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kailyn is choosing not to ask Chris for child support for their newborn baby, only known as Baby Lo, as she’s more concerned that he stays present as a father. “Right now, all Kailyn wants is for Chris to be an active part of their son’s life, and she doesn’t want to scare him away by demanding money from him — even though it’s his legal responsibility,” the insider tells us. They added that Kailyn is “financially sound right now”, too, meaning she is fully capable to care for all three of her children without the additional help.

“Right now the most important thing as far as Kaitlyn is concerned is Chris bonding with his baby,” the insider continued. “Because she’s had two boys before she has pretty much all she requires for a newborn baby, aside from diapers.” But that doesn’t mean Chris is totally in the clear when it comes to the financial responsibility of being a parent. “At some point in the future Kailyn will undoubtably raise the subject with Chris, but for now she really doesn’t want to rock the boat,” the insider explained. “So she’s keeping silent on the subject of child support.” While most people may not understand Kailyn’s decision, we think it’s extremely impressive that she is more concerned about Chris building a relationship with his son than anything else. This speaks volumes about her as a mother, and will definitely pay off in the end when Baby Lo and his father have an unbreakable bond.

