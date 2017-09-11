Will Jon Snow Become A Dad In ‘GoT’ Season 8? — Watch Kit Harington’s Epic Reaction

Is a Jonerys baby on the way? Kit Harington was asked that major ‘Game of Thrones’ question while at the Italian Grand Prix, and his reaction will definitely hold you over until season 8!

Does Kit Harington, 30, know something about Game of Thrones season 8 that we don’t? A fan caught up with the hunk, who plays our beloved Jon Snow, and asked him the million dollar question: “Do you become a father in season 8?” Kit’s reaction was a huge smile. He didn’t say anything about the possibility of a Jon Snow and Daenerys baby, but he didn’t outright deny it either. Your theories about a Jonerys baby are still good!

Granted, Kit probably has no idea what’s in store for Jon Snow and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the show’s final season, but he could know. If he does have the answer, it’s not like he can say anything. The cast is sworn to secrecy! Everyone has been wondering whether or not Daenerys conceived a child after having sex with Jon Snow, who’s really her nephew, in the season 7 finale. While Daenerys thinks she can’t have any more kids, there have so many hints that she will get pregnant again.

In the penultimate episode of season 7, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) tried to talk to Daenerys about choosing a successor since she believes she can’t have children. She ignored Tyrion’s words. Beyond the Wall, Jon tried to return Longclaw, the Mormont family sword, to Jorah (Iain Glen), but he refused it. “May it serve you well, and your children after you,” Jorah said to Jon. At the end of the episode, after Daenerys’s dragon Viserion was killed by the Night King, she said to Jon: “The dragons are my children. They’re the only children I’ll ever have. Do you understand?” All of this talk about children couldn’t have been for nothing. If Jon Snow and Daenerys do have a baby, will they live happily ever after? Or are they doomed to suffer a tragedy like Jon Snow’s parents, Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi). The Game of Thrones universe hasn’t been nice to star-crossed lovers in the past.

