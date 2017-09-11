Audrey & Jeremy Roloff: ‘Little People Big World’ Stars Welcome 1st Child — A Baby Girl

The Roloff family just got a little bit bigger! Jeremy Roloff & his wife Audrey have officially welcomed their daughter into the world, and we could not be more thrilled for the reality-star couple. Get the details here!

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, 27, of Little People Big World are brand-new parents! The adorable couple welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 10, according to US Weekly, and we already know they’re going to make amazing parents. While this is Audrey and Jeremy’s very first child, it’s been a big year for the Roloff fam as a whole, as Jeremy’s brother Zach Roloff, 27, welcomed a baby son with his wife Tori Roloff, back in May. Especially after meeting their new nephew Jackson, Audrey and Jeremy couldn’t wait to have a little one of their own — and now she’s finally here! Click here to see pics of Zach and Tori Roloff’s family.

Their little girl, Ember Jean Roloff, weighed in at 7.13 lbs and was born on Sunday, September 10, at 9:40 a.m. “Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the couple told the mag. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes.”

Audrey and Jeremy announced they were expecting back in February, with an adorable Instagram post featuring the couple standing with a mini jacket and sonogram pics. “We’ve been keeping a secret… and now the secret is finally out! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” the sweet caption read. “Expecting our first baby this September👶🏼 We are brimming with uncontainable joy, excitement and praise to God the author and creator of life! Baby Roloff, we are praying everyday for your protection, health, and that you would love the Lord with all your heart (oh…and have curly hair)🙏🏻 See you in 6 months 💕.” How cute is THAT?

Months later, in April, the duo revealed they were having a baby girl. “It’s a GIRL! Wow, I’m going to be a father to a daughter… We’re so excited to know it’s a girl, it makes it way more real!” Jeremy wrote on social media at the time. “I can’t wait for this curly haired barefoot rompin overall wearin redhead to steal my heart – just like her mom did.” Aw! Congrats again, Audrey and Jeremy!

