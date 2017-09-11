When it comes to Jennifer Lawrence, each dress she wears is better than the last! She was gorgeous in lace and sequins at TIFF on Sept. 10. Read more about her outfit below!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, turned heads at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 10, wearing a black lace corset, and a tight lace and sequin skirt. She paired the look with black strappy sandals and a diamond necklace. She wore this outfit promoting her thriller mother!, which hits theaters on September 15. This sexy number is the latest in a string of AMAZING looks while promoting the movie. She wore a sheer, fishnet dress, as well as a stunning, full ball gown while promoting the movie in Europe earlier this month.

Her beauty look was very retro — very 1960s. Her hairstyle felt inspired by Brigitte Bardot! She makeup was centered on a dramatic, dark cat eye, and pretty pink cheeks and lips. The smokey eye seems to be her go-to makeup look these days! On her nails, she rocked a dark maroon polish — the perfect shade for fall. This look had a lot of elements — sequins, lace, a black and white ribbon, and a mermaid skirt — yet everything was cohesive and it didn’t seem like anything was out of place. By wearing just a simple necklace and ring, she kept the focus on her clothes. The outfit fit her like a glove — she looked absolutely flawless. Sexy yet sophisticated! See more pics in the gallery above.

