Iggy Azalea’s Insane Bikini Body: Fans Freak Over How She Got Her Hourglass Figure

Iggy Azalea’s sizzling in the summer heat! The rapper treated fans to her sexiest bikini photo on Sept. 10, where she showed off her insane hourglass figure and daring cleavage! But, fans are accusing her of plastic surgery!

Iggy Azalea, 27, has never looked better, but fans are giving her flack for her amazing figure! The rapper took to Instagram on Sept. 10, where she posed in a velvet, pink bikini. Her waist appeared tinier than ever and her famous hourglass shape almost looked too good to be sure; This all, according to some fans who are now questioning whether Iggy photoshopped the snap or underwent plastic surgery. Although Iggy’s cinched waist and toned tummy appeared au natural to some fans, others weren’t buying it. Check out the full image, below!

“Holy plastic surgery,” one person wrote in the comments section of her photo, while another added, “photoshop.” One Instagram user called Iggy out for her “unnatural” figure, writing, “This doesn’t look natural in anyway shape or form but I guess ppl are so used to it now. I mean she is beautiful it’s just not natural”. The sexy photo attracted a ton of attention, having garnered over 3,000 comments and almost a half million likes in just 13 hours. There was a long-running debate as to how Iggy obtained such a flawless, hourglass shape. However, there was one stand-out critic, who was a fan of the rapper’s body.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, put in her two cents in the comments section of Iggy’s bikini snap. “Body goals!”, Khloe wrote under the photo, despite the other critical comments. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a known fitness fanatic and positive voice for body confidence. And, we have to say, damn, Iggy! The blonde-turned pink-haired bombshell is confident, sexy, and unafraid to show off her fit body!

Iggy’s controversial bikini snap came just two days after she posed topless on Instagram! She posted two photos of herself, cradling her breasts, while working on a “top secret” project with L’Officiel Singapore, Asia’s self-proclaimed, “most provocative” fashion mag. Iggy stared seductively into the camera as she held her naked breasts and touched up her loose, voluminous waves. Despite her haters, let’s face it, Iggy’s on fire!

