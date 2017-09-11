Hurricane Jose: Is Category 3 Storm Barreling Toward The U.S.? — What We Know About Its Path

The United States is bracing for yet another hurricane. Hurricane Jose is on its way, but where is it headed? Here’s everything you need to know about the new storm gaining strength in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Jose’s path may be moving away from the Caribbean islands that were hit mercilessly by Hurricane Irma, but the east coast of the United States isn’t in the clear yet. Hurricane Jose did strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a Category 3. However, in the coming days, Hurricane Jose is still expected to remain a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said on Sept. 11 that “weakening Jose expected to linger over the western Atlantic for several days.” There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at the moment.

Just because Hurricane Jose is staying out at sea for now doesn’t mean the storm won’t have any effect on the United States. Hurricane Jose is expected to make a clockwise loop between Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico in the week ahead, according to The Weather Channel. This will produce high surf and wind current that will impact the east coast of the United States and the northeast Caribbean. The swells caused by Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Irma could lead to dangerous rip current conditions. A 16-year-old teen surfer named Zander Venezia was killed while catching a swell of waves caused by Hurricane Irma in Barbados on Sept. 5.

As Hurricane Jose rages in the Atlantic, the Caribbean and Florida are currently reeling from Hurricane Irma’s wrath. Irma ravaged Caribbean islands like Puerto Rico and Cuba before hitting the Florida Keys and Naples. At least 30 people have died as a result of Hurricane Irma. The storm, which as been downgraded to a tropical storm, is currently heading north towards Georgia. HollywoodLife.com will keep you up to date on all the latest concerning Hurricane Jose.