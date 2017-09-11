Hurricane Irma: 5.8m In Florida Without Power — Photos Of Insane Flooding & More Updates

Hurricane Irma has downgraded to a tropical storm as it made landfall in Florida, but the destruction has been devastating. An estimated 5.8 million have been left without power. See pics of the chaos here.

What was once a category 5, then category 4 hurricane over the Caribbean and Florida was downgraded to a tropical storm as of Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma touched down in multiple parts of Florida over the September 9 weekend with triple digit winds, causing massive flooding and a widespread power outage across the state. According to Florida’s largest utility company, approximately 5.8 million people are experiencing power outages. Though the storm has been downgraded, its destruction still exists, and the effects are harrowing on the Floridians whose lives have been uprooted. Though the storm has waned, officials have urged citizens not to let their guards down — the storm could rage again at a moment’s notice.

As of September 11, the streets of Miami are flooded, and multiple cranes have collapsed in one of Florida’s biggest cities due to high winds. Cranes have collapsed in Fort Lauderdale, too. The storm is moving further inland, making its way toward Tampa,” according to NBC News. The winds, which reached over 150mph at one point, have died down to 70mph, and are keeping steady at that speed. However, the National Hurricane Center has warned that these gusts are still “near to hurricane force.” The NHC says that Hurricane Irma could become a tropical depression by the afternoon of Tuesday, September 11. Good!

But the rain hasn’t ceased. In some areas, like Naples, there have been six-foot high flooding and wind gusts of 142 mph. The NHC warned of 16 inches of rain across the state, which “may cause life-threatening flash floods.” In Tampa and St. Petersburg, officials have enforced a 6:00pm curfew as 28,000 people across the county head to emergency shelters, according to local WFLA. In Jupiter, near the Florida Keys, some have reported a complete lack of gasoline and water shortages as “tornado-like” conditions hit the city. They lost power on September 10, and it has yet to return.

Hurricane Irma was heading toward Florida’s northwestern coast as of Monday morning, and could potentially moved from the Panhandle to south Georgia and eastern Alabama later in the day. Click HERE to see photos of Hurricane Irma‘s impact on Florida.

HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on Hurricane Irma’s progression as more updates become available.

Stay safe, HollywoodLifers, if you’re in Hurricane Irma’s path. We’re thinking about you!