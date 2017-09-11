George Clooney Is Getting Up Every 3 Hours With Amal Nursing Twins & We’re Impressed

What a doting dad AND husband! Revealing in a new interview that Amal Clooney gets up every 3 hours to nurse their twins, George Clooney added that he joins his wife for the late feedings. Even better? He calls it ‘fun!’

George Clooney, 56, is taking on fatherhood with gusto — and he loves it! Dishing on his home life with newborn twins Ella and Alexander, and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, the actor shared that while parenthood is a lot of work, he wouldn’t have it any other way! He’s even more than happy to help Amal out with late-night feedings, which we think is beyond adorable! “I do every three hours [and] if I don’t get up, I feel guilty, you know?” George told ET at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. “My wife is up nursing every 3 hours so it’s a lot of work but it’s fun man!” Click here to see pics of other celeb couples who have twins.

The star misses his family while he’s away from home too. Right now, for example, he’s promoting his film Suburbicon, and the kids and Amal are not traveling with him. However, they still carve out time to talk regularly. “They’re in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago,” he told the media outlet. Aw! George definitely seems to have this whole parenting thing down pat, but even he surprised himself with how well he’s adjusted to family life. “The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up’…But I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t know I would be,” George revealed to The Hollywood Reporter just last week.

“[Fatherhood] had never been part of my DNA,” the actor-turned director added. However, now his “house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying.” “You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them,” George said. “I go, ‘I know, I know.’ I’ve given them so much s*** for so many years, I deserve every bit of it.”

Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander on June 6, and while the power couple have been a great team since their birth, George recently admitted that being responsible for two children is actually pretty scary. “Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying,” George joked when speaking with The Associated Press. Luckily he has tons of help from his wife. “She’s like an Olympic athlete, she’s doing so beautifully,” he gushed. These two BOTH sound like incredible parents!

