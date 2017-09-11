‘DWTS’: Vanessa & Nick Lachey Arguing Over Who Gets To Dance To This 98 Degrees Song

It’s about to be a family affair on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and we spoke with the two married couples about what’s coming. Watch our interview here!

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey are bringing their A-game this season to Dancing with the Stars, competing against their spouses Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Lachey — but they also all feel so luck to be paired up together.

“I like this position because I know Peta — being a new mommy, everything that goes on not happening externally, internally — is in good hands with Nick,” Vanessa, 36, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “And vice versa, Nick knows that I’m with a daddy. There’s an underlying understanding when you’re a parent, when you’re a spouse.”

“She’ll ask me, ‘What studio do you want?’ and I’m like, ‘I’ll go to the one that’s closer to you,'” Maks added. “And then Nick goes to the one that’s close to us, that way mommy’s get to be with the kids more.” Vanessa and Nick, 43, are also looking forward to using the experience to grow their relationship. “Maks knows how important that time with the kids is,” she added. “It also adds another dynamic to mine and Nick’s relationship, which I love.”

One other thing it adds? Competition! For example, both Nick and Vanessa want to dance to 98 Degrees‘ “Una Noche,” since it’s one of the few upbeat, dance-worthy songs the ballad-friendly group has.

“I was like, babe, can I get ‘Una Noche?’ He’s like, ‘That’s my song,'” Vanessa said, laughing. “And I went, ‘But you don’t want to dance to your song! You want your wife to cha cha to your song.’ He’s like, ‘No, I want my song!'” Of course, we may also see Vanessa dance to some N’SYNC hits. “It’s no secret, I’m an N’SYNC fan. They performed when I won Miss Teen USA; I’ve been ride or die since then. I say this with love — Nick knows that I love him because I love him. I was not a 98 degrees groupie!”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should get to dance to “Una Noche?”