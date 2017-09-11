Hurricane Irma Tears Through Disney World: See The Devastating Damage In Pics & Video

Disney World enthusiasts, prepare yourselves: Hurricane Irma tore through all three parks in Orlando, Florida and new pictures and video reveal the damage.

The good news? Cinderella’s castle is still standing. The bad news? There’s still a lot of cleaning up to be done after Hurricane Irma struck Florida, including Disney World’s hometown of Orlando. As you can see in the video above, the entrance to the Magic Kingdom has weathered some damage. There are trees and plants strewn about, and even some of the trash cans that were drilled into the ground have been ripped up and thrown around. Although the person who took the video wasn’t able to go inside the park and survey the rest of the damage, a few zooms inside show that there are even more trees and plants all over the usually open paths. Hopefully Mickey and Minnie know a good landscaper, because there is major work to be done.

Many people were also inside the Disney World resorts where they either chose or were forced to ride out Hurricane Irma. Despite the deadly winds, torrential rains and multiple tornado warnings, resort guests managed to document the storm on social media. Thankfully @Attractions on Twitter has been posting tons of pictures, letting park fans know that despite some visual damage, Disney survived the worst of it. Paths are blocked by down trees, branches, and debris, and many pools need to be cleaned out — especially the ones at Volcano Bay. The worst of the damage seems to have occurred at Pirate’s Town, a dinner complex not connected to any of the Disney parks. A picture captured on Twitter shows the venue’s roof has been torn off, which you can see below:

Even the Orlando eye, a massive ferris wheel, survived the storm — as documented on social media:

