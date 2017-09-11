Corinne & DeMario Finally Come Face-To-Face On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Reunion

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson hadn’t seen each other since the morning after their hook up that shook up ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ So what happened when they finally sat down and talked on the reunion special?

“It’s been an interesting summer. Throughout the whole time, I just wanted to make sure you were alright,” DeMario Jackson, 30, told Corinne Olympios, 24, during the reunion show when they finally came face-to-face. “I know on my end, it was kind of crazy being in the middle of all of this madness. I’m just happy that you’re doing well.”

Corinne seemed just as content seeing DeMario at the Bachelor in Paradise special. “I do wish that we would have communicated, reached out to each other,” she admitted. “I think it’d be a lot easier on both of us. Everybody felt like they were experts on our lives, experts on the situation, and knew exactly what happened and this and that and they didn’t… nobody did.”

We know that the two did make up on the show, and that their reunion was a happy one. The show was filmed on Aug. 31, and later that night, multiple people from the show went out together, including Croinne and DeMario; they looked very cozy in pictures. Many people actually wondered if there was something romantic going on with the two after she was photographed jumped in his arms and kissing his cheeks.

“I’m really glad [DeMario and I] got to hang out finally and just be our normal selves. We were just having a good time,” she told Entertainment Tonight about their friendship. “We both have big personalities, so [the paparazzi] were like, ‘Oh, hug each other,’ and I just jumped on him. We’re friendly like that.” But no, there’s nothing more than a friendship there.

“We’re just friends. We’re just moving on past the drama,” she then added. “The fact that I can be back out in the open, without worrying so much about what people are going to say [is great]. I’m so happy me and DeMario are friends again, and I’m just happy that this is all kind of folding up into a nice little box.”

