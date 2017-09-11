Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Prove They Remain Devoted To Son Jack After Split

Let this be a lesson in co-parenting. Despite their recent split, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt took turns spending some major quality time with their adorable 5-year-old son, Jack.

Jack Pratt, 5, is still getting plenty of time with both of his parents amidst their separation. Over the September 9 weekend, estranged couple, Anna Faris, 40, and Chris Pratt, 38, took turns hanging out with Jack for some fun-filled activities. On Saturday, Anna took Jack for what looks like a hike on one of the many scene trails that their hometown of Los Angeles, California has to offer. Anna dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts with a ball cap and sunglasses to protect her fair skin from the sun. Jack matched his mom in a black t-shirt and sunglasses, holding tightly to her hand as they went exploring. The mother-son duo also stopped by a street fair. So sweet!

The following day Chris took over parenting duties to hang with Jack, taking him on a stroll through the local streets of their neighborhood. Both Pratt gentlemen wore blue t-shirts with shorts, and Chris made sure to keep Jack close to his side during their walk. It also seemed that they were sharing a snack, as Chris held an open bowl in his hand. We’re so happy to see that Jack is the obvious priority for both Chris and Anna despite their split, and spending quality time with his parents during this difficult transition has to be helping ease things along. While we’re sad to see that Chris and Anna aren’t quite ready to join each other while hanging out with Jack, we’re sure that one day they’ll be able to unite as a family.

