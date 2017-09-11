‘Chicago P.D.’s New Detective On Intelligence After Lindsay, Her Dynamic With Halstead & More

With Erin Lindsay leaving the Intelligence Unit, things are changing. Tracy Spiridakos spoke with HollywoodLife.com ahead of the return of ‘Chicago P.D.’

“As far Lindsay’s departure, she’s just letting everybody go through their own processes of her being gone. Her being gone is definitely felt by everybody,” Tracy Spiridakos, who joins this season of Chicago P.D. as a series regular, told HollywoodLife.com.

Tracy’s Det. Hailey Upton appeared briefly at the end of season four but is joining the department full-time following the departure of Sophia Bush‘s Det. Lindsay. So, Upton will now be partnered with Halstead. “They have the same kind of values in policing. They kind of do things the same way,” Tracy told us. “They make a good team and there’s not a lot of butting heads. They get along well.”

Read our full interview with Tracy below:

We don’t know much about who Upton is. Will we learn more?

“I’m hoping later in the season, we’ll about her backstory. We get to know her a lot more this season, I’m excited for everyone to see how she handles situations and what kind of cop she is.

How would you describe her?

She’s very smart, she doesn’t take any bullsh-t. She’s not there to make friends, she’s there to do her job and do it well. Within that, she’s not there to befriend anybody. If she makes friends along the way, great, but that’s not her objective.

Will we see her other interests outside of her job or her interacting with others outside intelligence?

We’ve done a little bit of that. There’s a situation that comes up where she needs advice and goes to Trudy. She confides in Trudy, and asks how to deal with certain aspects.

Will Upton have a romantic interest?

I don’t know yet! We’ll see!

What’s her vibe like with the rest of Intelligence?

She and Ruzek have a bit of a situation that comes out that has to be dealt with. I will say, they kind of butt heads.

What can you say about the overlying theme this season?

One of the things that Rick [Eid] has talked about is that we’re addressing things that are happening in Chicago right now. They will be brought into the show. One of the things is illegal immigration, which is something that’s talked about early on. There’s also reform. Basically, the way things were done for a long time in intelligence, just aren’t possible anymore, so we’ll see how the characters have to change.

