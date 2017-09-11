Carmen Marc Valvo’s Spring/Summer Collection: Perfect For Selena Gomez & Jennifer Lawrence

Presenting his vision of an ‘endless summer’ at NYFW, Carmen Marc Valvo showcased stunning gowns for SS18. Fusing tropical & elegant vibes, the glam collection would look amazing on Selena Gomez & J.Law!

Carmen Marc Valvo proved during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10 that elegant red-carpet-ready gowns can be beachy and totally sophisticated all at the same time. Showing off his spring/summer collection, the designer, known for his evening wear and high-end cocktail dresses, presented ethereal, yet at times dramatic, designs that had a tropical theme. “This is my endless summer,” Carmen announced as he stood amidst his SS18 presentation. It’s safe to say his vision was expertly executed and quite frankly, breath-taking. Click here to see pics of models on the runway during NYFW SS18.

Carmen’s new line featured light and airy dresses, chic swimwear, and glam beach coverups — all in prints that mimicked the exotic foliage of a tropical paradise. We especially loved Carmen’s use of sheer fabric and ruffles, and can see his flattering pieces on stars with a classic and feminine sense of style — like Jennifer Lawrence, 27, or Selena Gomez, 25. But Carmen’s stunning clothes weren’t the only show-stopping elements of his Fashion Week presentation. The models rocked “urban chic” hair by celebrity stylist Ted Gibson, and “modern mermaid” makeup by Romero Jennings for MAC Cosmetics.

Ted gave each model effortless braids with a unique modern twist. “Braids are really big right now and they always will be, but there’s two different ways to update your braid,” Ted explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY backstage. “Instead of just having a straight braid, mess it up a little bit,” the stylist advised as he teased out the model’s braids, giving the ‘do a slightly unkempt, slept-in look. The other way to make your braids stand out from the crowd? Add accessories! For Carmen’s show, Ted decorated models’ braids with tiny golden cowrie shells.

“Isn’t it gorgeous?” Ted asked “You can put as many as you want throughout the braid, depending on what type of girl you are.” And this season, Ted is ALL about the hair accessories! “If you’re going to something that’s more evening, you can do something that has a little bit of a polish to it or sparkle,” the hair guru said. “You can also put a crown on, which is really beautiful…I love flowers too. Buy flowers with clips on them and just put one — or many — in your hair!”

For this Fashion Week look in particular though, Ted was inspired by the ocean, as he wanted to prove beachy hair can be beautiful too. The girls’ beauty look was also influenced by the sea, with Romero giving them a mermaid eye and flawless skin using MAC Cosmetics. “This look is all about modern mermaid,” Romero said backstage before the start of the show. “I decided to do a really deep smokey eyeshadow but all over, all the way up to the brow, then pulled out.”

But the most eye-popping element of his creation was the sparkle! “I added tons of glitter, just layers and layers of appliques, glitter, just to really bring out that mermaid feeling but still keeping the Carmen girl. Because Carmen’s girls are still sophisticated,” he said, while adding he was going for “imperfect perfection.” “The crystals aren’t all in the same place, it’s ok that it’s a little organic, there’s some movement to the makeup — and it’s ok that it’s a little different on every girl.” SO stunning, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Carmen’s new collection? Which gown is your favorite?