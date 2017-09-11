Emily & Haley Ferguson Done With ‘Bachelor Nation’ After ‘Awful’ Experience On ‘Paradise’

The twins’ appearance on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was anything but pleasant… and they’re aware of that.

“We were awful this season. I don’t know if you saw but we were terrible this season,” Haley Ferguson, 24, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively on Sept. 6 at the End of Summer Bachelor Party benefiting the Restore Dignity charity. The twins of course, came on to this season of Bachelor in Paradise briefly, came off obnoxious and seemed like they were just trying to shake things up

“I think we were just disappointed in ourselves and we were walking into a situation that we didn’t realize we were walking into,” Emily added. “I think if we had known that we were literally going to be the last girls to go down to the island, we would have said ‘No.’ But I think we walked into a tough situation and we became very bitter about it.”

Emily added that that’s not who they are, and they’ve apologized to all the women on the show. So, why did they come in — for love for fun? “I think it was a mixture of both. Of course we are all hopeful to find love, but I have lost all hope in Bachelor men, so you will never see me date anyone from Bachelor Nation,” Haley said, with Emily agreeing. “I think that is for both of us! I think that franchise is getting into people’s heads and I think that a lot of the guys are not genuine people.”

“I think we are trying to steer away from the Bachelor twins, we just want to be our own people and almost go back to normal,” Emily said. “People have the wrong perception of us, we are not in it for the fame. Honestly we want love. I would give away all my fame just to find someone that truly loved me. So it is not about the fame for us, I think we are just trying to go back to normal life. Especially after the last episode we learned that we just want to be normal.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think the twins are smart to hang up their Bachelor hats? Tune into the finale on Sept. 11 at 8PM on ABC.