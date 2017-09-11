‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Engagement: See Taylor’s Stunning Diamond Ring From Derek

One couple found their happily ever after on the finale special of ‘Bachelor in Paradise!’ Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan got engaged, and the Neil Lane ring is absolutely gorgeous.

Taylor Nolan, 24, and Derek Peth, 31, are officially engaged! After staying together in the fantasy suite, they went to Seattle where Taylor lives for a few weeks. Since he lives in Iowa, they’ve been doing long distance but still working hard. Then on the Bachelor in Paradise finale, the love birds made it official; he popped the question with a two-carat Neil Lane ring!

“You are so intelligent, emotionally and intellectually. You have such a big heart and is absolutely stunningly beautiful,” he told her, before getting down on one knee. “I’ve been searching for my equal… I chose to love you this minute, this hour, this day, and every day from here on out.” It was extremely romantic, and everyone seemed genuinely shocked.

“It was a good pick,” Taylor told HollywwoodLife.com exclusively about the ring. “I don’t know, it is very big on my finger. The diamond is very big,” she said, with Derek adding, “Size matters I guess.” Derek also didn’t get to meet with Neil ahead of time, either. “It was important for me to better understand him and his personality – and of course Taylor’s as well,” Neil Lane told PEOPLE magazine, adding that he asked the producers about who they really were to figure out which ring was the right one. “What I gathered was that he was more traditional yet he also liked the idea of a romantic ring.”

He also revealed it was narrowed down to two choices that Derek chose between — one rose gold and vintage-inspired, the other classic platinum. He chose the second, which also includes two trapezoid and two tapered baguette-cut diamonds. “He decided it best suited Taylor,” Neil told the magazine. “And Derek really liked that it felt more traditional and classic, but still had a mid-century vibe.”

As for their wedding, well we may… or may not see it play out on TV. “We are taking a little bit of a pause from thinking about TV, for a while, since everything has been so focused on that part of our lives,” Derek told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “We are trying to take a little bit of a step back and have our own romance without cameras.” Of course, Taylor admitted that they’re “not saying no,” but will think about it.

“Maybe after some time we will be open minded to it, but nothing right now,” she said. So, could fans possibly be getting another Paradise wedding next year? “If they are lucky,” she laughed.

HollywoodLifers, do you love the ring?