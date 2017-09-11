Angelina Jolie & Kids Are All-Smiles At Toronto Film Festival — Cut Pics

Too cute! Angelina Jolie brought some of her brood along with her to the Toronto Film Festival and the photos are completely adorable!

Looking as stunning as ever, Angelina Jolie, 42, dropped by the Toronto Film festival on Sept. 10 for the premiere of The Breadwinner! But she didn’t come alone! She brought along 4 of her 6 kids! Vivienne, 9, Shiloh, 11, Knox , 9, and Zahara , 12, were all on hand to see the new animated film their mother produced! This rare public appearance from the world-famous family was made all the more touching by how easy-going and lighthearted Angie and the gang appeared! Head here to see more photos of this adorable family!

Angelina, who is an ambassador for the United Nations, is very invested in humanitarian causes throughout the world, which explains her interest in producing the new movie. The Breadwinner tells the story a young girl named Parvana who disguises herself as a boy so she can provide for her family in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Sounds topical and challenging yet kid-friendly enough to bring the little ones to the theater! Before heading into the movie, Angelina signed autographs, posed for selfies and looked as happy as we’ve seen her this year! The world has been without that stunning smile for too long!

Although the day appeared festive, a cloud still hangs over this family — her shocking separation from Brad Pitt, 53, and what it might mean for the future. As we previously reported, the very thought of Brad moving on with another woman is still a very painful thought for Angie. “Even though it was Angelina‘s decision to split with Brad, she still feels possessive when it comes to him, and Angelina has a jealous streak in her, so if Brad has moved on to another woman, it’s definitely going to sting,” a source close to the actress previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad and Angelina‘s interactions are still all about the children. He or she will call if there is something important to discuss regarding the kids, but that’s about it. Brad and Angelina very rarely drive the children to and from each other’s houses, they have staff do that.” It sounds like their kids could be a real source of strength during this challenging time.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving seeing Angie with her kids as much as us! Let us know!