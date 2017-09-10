Cara Mund: 5 Things To Know About The Winner Of Miss America 2018

We have a winner! Cara Mund from North Dakota was named as Miss America 2018, and you can get to know the gorgeous pageant queen better with these five fast facts right here!

51 women competed, but only one could be named Miss America 2018, and this year, it was none other than Cara Mund, 23, from North Dakota! The gorgeous brunette defeated runner-up Jennifer Davis (Miss Missouri), 2nd runner-up, Kaitlyn Schoeffel (Miss New Jersey), 3rd runner-up, Briana Kinsey (Miss District Of Columbia), 4th runner-up Margana Wood (Miss Texas) and 46 other women to win the entire competition, and it could not have been more deserving. Here’s everything to know about your new Miss America!

1. She’s the first woman from North Dakota to ever be crowned Miss America. Cara made history on Sept. 10, 2017, when the judges voted for her to be the winner of Miss America — because no one from her state had ever taken home the title before! Contestants from North Dakota made the Top 10 in 1976, 1988 and 1997, and the Top 16 in 2014, but Cara is the first one to ever win the whole thing. Throughout this year’s competition, she made it clear that she wanted to make history for her state, and that’s just what she did!

2. She’s an ivy league student. Cara graduated from Brown University with a major in Business, Entrepreneurship and Organizations. Her next goal is to graduate from law school — but it looks like she’ll have to put that on hold for her Miss America duties this year instead!

3. She supports the Make-A-Wish foundation. In the last ten years, Cara has raised nearly $80,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation. She founded the Make-A-Wish Fashion Show in North Dakota, and was even recognized for her charity by Barack Obama in 2011.

4. She’s a dancer. Cara is a national dance champion and has even trained with the Radio City Rockettes. Unsurprisingly, she performed a dance routine for the talent portion of Miss America — she self-choreographed her dance to “The Way You Make Me Feel!”

5. She’s into politics. Cara has worked for the U.S. Senate and has a dream of becoming the first female governor of North Dakota!

