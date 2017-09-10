5 Things To Know About Wes Scantlin Following His Arrest At LAX

Wes Scantlin, the lead singer of Puddle of Mudd has been arrested. Not familiar with him? Fear not! Here’s everything you need to know.

West Scantlin, 45, was arrested at LAX on Sept. 9, according to the LA Sheriff’s Dept. His bail is surprisingly steep — $850,000. Although details are hard to come by, this isn’t his first run-in with law enforcement. While we await more information on the incident, we decided it was a good time to explore some perhaps lesser-known facts about the rocker and his past. So, here’s 5 things everyone should know about Wes and Puddle of Mudd! Head here for more photos of the singer!

1) Wes is from Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Park Hill High School in 1990. No long after that he formed Puddle of Mudd as the guitarist and lead singer. Although it went through enormous changes before finding fame in 2001. They released their debut album Stuck in 1994.

2) He was discovered by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. The colorful frontman was sent a demo of Wes’ music and was impressed. He reached out to him just as Puddle of Mudd was breaking up. Fred talked Wes into moving out to LA where they rebuilt the band and started recording a new album.

3) Puddle of Mudd’s first major-label release was a monster. Come Clean was released in 2001 and went platinum 3 times, selling over 5 million copies! The second single off the album, titled “Blurry,” was a bona fide hit! It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

4) Wes has a history of legal problems. He and then-fiancee Michelle Rubin were both arrested in 2002 over allegations of domestic violence. Ultimately they weren’t charged by Ventura County’s DA. He was arrested again 2013 on domestic violence charges for allegedly dragging his ex-wife Jessica Nicole Smith by her arm. Then in 2016, he was arrested for an unrelated warrant after a 2-hour standoff at his LA home with 30 armed police officers, according to the NY Daily News.

5) He has a son named Jordan. He was born in 1997.

HollywoodLifers, are you planning to explore some Puddle of Mudd?! Let us know!