US Open Men’s Final Live Stream: Watch Rafael Nadal Battle Kevin Anderson Online

It all comes down to this! Rafael Nadal will take on Kevin Anderson in the thrilling finale of the men’s US Open on Sept. 10. The match is set for 4:00 PM EST so don’t miss a single serve!

Rafael Nadal, 31, and Kevin Anderson, 31, have a challenge ahead of them if they want to top the excitement of the US Open’s women’s final. On Sept. 9, the tennis world watched as Sloane Stephens, 24, defeated Madison Keys, 22, to claim her first Grand Slam championship. As amazing as that match was, can the men’s final crank the excitement up a notch? Fans better tune in to see if Nadal takes home his third US Open title or if Kevin can be like Sloane and win his very first tennis major.

Kevin is the first South African player to make it to the US Open final since Cliff Drystale lost to Manuel Santana in 1965, according to The Guardian. This fact is not lost on the man, as he couldn’t stop smiling after winning his semi-final match against Pablo Carreño Busta, 26, in four sets (4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4). ““I will be playing for a grand slam trophy,” he said, “That’s an amazing feeling. I have to get ready, but right now I’m just trying to unwind a little bit and enjoy it.”

As for Rafael, who won this tournament in 2010 and 2013, he’s finding his chill before possibly adding to his impressive collection of Grand Slam titles. “For me, more than winning grand slams or not – of course, if I win, I will be more happy – but is about being healthy, and feel myself well and competitive,” Rafael said. He may need to stay frosty because Kevin is on a hot streak. The South African goes into this match with 114 aces in the tournament, winning 336 points on first serve. However, Rafael is one of the best defenders in the game, proving this might be a case of the unstoppable force meeting an unmovable object.

This should be an exciting match and they have some pretty big shoes to fill. Sloane Stephens, an unseeded player from Florida, claimed victory in the center of Arthur Ashe Stadium after putting away Madison in two sets. Sloane advanced to the finals after defeating Venus Williams, 37, in the semis, defeating the tennis icon in three sets. Will Kevin be so lucky or will Nadal, an icon in his own right, reign supreme here?

