Miss America Pageant Live Stream: Watch The Show Online

Razzle, dazzle! The annual Miss America pageant is here, and 51 accomplished women will be competing for the coveted crown at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Sept. 10. Watch all the star-studded action from the comfort of your home at 9 pm ET!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The Miss America Competition will be taking place tonight, Sept. 10, inside Boardwalk Hall at Kennedy Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 51 smart and beautiful contestants will be vying for the coveted 2018 Miss America title, representing their home states and the District of Columbia on the live broadcast at 9 pm ET. It will be a show of epic proportions, since Bachelor star, Chris Harrison, 46, will serve as this year’s pageant host for the ninth time. Joining him will be Sage Steele, 44, an ESPN host and commentator. The ladies will be evaluated on their performances in categories ranging from Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, Evening Wear, Talent, Interview to On-Stage questions. Don’t miss a second of the action by watching our live stream, below!

“I’m extremely happy to be sharing the hosting duties once again with my friend Sage,” Chris dished ahead of the highly anticipated event. “Sage is a true professional whose quick wit and charisma lights up the stage and the show.” The feelings are mutual, since both are beyond honored to be a part of such an influential competition. “These young women are so inspirational to millions across the country, including my own daughters, and yours truly,” Sage said. “I can’t wait to reunite with my friend Chris and the entire team in Atlantic City!” The 51 ladies will have to keep their cool under pressure while having the opportunity to showcase their skills for the world to see!

Miss America and Arkansas-native, Savvy Shields, 22, will crown the new winner at the end! During the competition, all of the contestants will have to display “intelligence, leadership, talent, physical fitness and dedication to community service,” according to the Miss America website, and they will also be given a brand new personality question. Sitting at the judges table will be Jordin Sparks, 27, Molly Sims, 44, People magazine and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle, and country singer Thomas Rhett, 27. America’s Choice for the winner will also be considered and announced with the Top 15, so get your popcorn out and enjoy the show!

