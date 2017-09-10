Rihanna Slays In Cleavage-Teasing Top At NYFW Fenty x Puma Show

Once again, Rihanna OWNED the fashion game while attending her very own NYFW Fenty x Puma show. Totally slaying in a cleavage-teasing green blouse and leather pants, the star looked both sexy & chic. Get her outfit details here!

Rihanna, 29, looked beyond fierce at her Fenty x Puma show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. While the singer always dresses to impress, we especially loved her effortless vibe and confident attitude for this event! In typical RiRi fashion, she rode onto the stage on a dirt biker and bid hello the feverish fandom in attendance! RiRi proudly flaunted her assets in a green top featuring a plunging neckline and leather pants, and she looked super fashion-forward and ready for action all at the same time. I mean seriously, we cannot get enough of her edgy look! Click here to see Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty launch.

Staged amid a mini pink mountain range at Park Avenue Armory, the songstress rolled out stylish yet functional looks we’re betting the masses will be fighting over! Opting for bright pinks, purples and blues the line appears designed for individuals who want to look sexy AF whether they’re out getting active or taking it easy by the pool. The designs featured loads of mesh, straps and cuts that are both inspired to move and turn heads! And because RiRi is known for going all out, dirt bikers did flips overhead as the models showcased their wares! Head here to see the new fashion!

After showing her collection in Paris for the last two seasons, Rihanna decided to bring Fenty x Puma by Rihanna back to NYC this year. Let’s not forget, she launched the line in NYC with her first show for fall 2016. “After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW,” a statement by Puma read.

Rihanna is clearly a lover of fashion, as she’s been a major style icon for the last decade. And we love how she’s brought such a unique colorful spin to her own line. “Puma trusted me in a major way that a lot of companies wouldn’t,” she said after her first show. Even more exciting, the star has officially expanded into the beauty world, unveiling her extensive makeup line on Sept. 7. What CAN’T this woman do?

