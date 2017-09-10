Rafael Nadal Defeats Kevin Anderson To Win The 2017 US Open Men’s Final

What a match! Kevin Anderson took on Rafael Nadal on Sep. 10 in the epic men’s final of the US Open. After a thrilling match, the Spaniard bested his opponent, winning his 16th Grand Slam!

On one end of Arthur Ashe Stadium stood Rafael Nadal, 31. On the other, it was Kevin Anderson, 31. One man was going to leave Queens with the US Open championship, and this epic conclusion to the 2017 tournament had the tennis world on the edge of its seat. Although there were moments when the Spaniard and the South African looked evenly matched, Rafael was visibly nervy at the outset and Anderson monopolized on it. However the “King of Clay” wasn’t going down without a fight, countering Anderson’s precision with the furious high energy that garnered him his No. 1 ranking. Nadal forced his opponent all over the court, resulting in unforced errors for Anderson. By the third set, Nadal appeared in total command, countering everything Anderson had and winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4!

Rafael made it to the final by – to no surprise – being his amazing self. He put away Taro Daniel, 24, away in four sets in the opening round, before sending Leonardo Mayer, 30, home after beating the Argentinean in the second round. After that, Alexandr Dolgopolov, 28, Andrey Rublev, 19, and Juan Martin del Porto, 28, all fell to Nadal, with no man really putting up a major challenge. Rafael quickly reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the greatest living male tennis players today, and many expected him to add another Grand Slam trophy to his collection.

While Kevin’s path to the US Open final wasn’t as smooth, it was no less impressive. He defeated both Ernests Gulbis, 29, and Borna Coric, 20, in three straight sets in the opening rounds. From there, Kevin had his hands full with Paolo Lorenzi, 35, as it took Kevin four sets to put away the Italian. Similarly, Kevin and the USA’s Sam Querrey, 29, went for what seemed like a marathon. Kevin finally prevailed, going 7(7)-6(5), 7(11)-6(9), 6-3, 7(9)-6(7). After that battle, the four sets it took Kevin to put away Pablo Carreño Busta, 26, seemed like a walk in the park. Though, everything he experienced in the tournament was preparing him for this showdown with Nadal. And it appears all that experience could not prepare him for the final match! Head here for loads more pics from the 2017 US Open!

So ends another exciting US Open. The women’s final, taking place on Sep. 9, saw two Americans go head-to-head. Sloane Stephens, an unseeded 24-year-old (who is ranked 83rd) took home her very first Grand Slam title by defeating Madison Keys, 22. “Honestly I wouldn’t have wanted to play anyone else,” Sloane said, according to CNN. “For us both to be here is such a special moment. I told her I wish there could be a draw, because I wish we could have both won. I think that if it was the other way around she would do the same for me. I’m going to support her no matter what, and I know she’s going to support me no matter what. To stand with her today is incredible. That’s what real friendship is.”

6-3, 6-3, 6-4.@RafaelNadal defeats Kevin Anderson to win his 3rd #USOpen title and 16th career Grand Slam🏆! pic.twitter.com/rJANGdqcyV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2017

Did your favorite player win, HollywoodLifers? Who did you want to claim victory at the US Open?