Miss America Talent: See Wild Yodeling Ventriloquist Performance By Miss Louisiana

There was plenty of amazing talent on display at the Miss America competition on Sept. 1o from Atlantic City, NJ. But no one could come close to the buzzy-worthy performance of Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, 22, of Monroe, LA. She wowed the judges and the audience with her dummies Lucky and Lucy, singing the 1935 country yodeling classic “I Wanna Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart.” The broadcast journalism student at Louisiana State University has practiced ventriloquism since she was six-years-old and showed off how she has MAD SKILLS at the lost art!

Looking stunning in her silver evening gown and flowing brunette locks, it was so wild to see her with red headed puppets in each arm as they “sang” and yodeled the song while Laryssa’s mouth never moved from a smile. She did get to show her personality by interacting with Lucky and Lucy, talking to them during the song and joining them singing as the three brought it home. The cutaways to the celebrity judges showed them absolutely in the palm of Laryssa’s unique and totally charming performance.

Laryssa won a $2K scholarship prize in one of the three preliminary talent rounds on Sept. 7, 8 and 9, where all 51 contestants put their best skills on display. Other prelim winners included Miss Utah JessiKate Riley, 20 with her classical violin concerto on night one and the piano performance of Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, 23, and her jazz version of George Gerswhin's 1924 composition "Rhapsody in Blue," on night two. Sadly, those two ladies didn't advance into the final 15 women competing for Miss America.

As for the other finalists, we were treated to several modern dance routines, a Bollywood dance performance by Miss Missouri, a few singing ballads and Miss Pennsylvania's jazz instrumental with her saxophone which was SO incredibly unique and special. But nothing could compare to how absolutely unique and adorable — not to mention insanely talented — Laryssa's performance was.

