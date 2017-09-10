Miss America 2018: See The Contestants’ Stunning Evening Gown Looks

Show stopping! The ladies of the 2018 Miss America competition on Sept. 10 brought out their most gorgeous evening gown looks to the pageant and we’ve got all of the pics, right here.

The final chance for Miss America 2018’s contestants to shine gave us some truly amazing evening wear looks that showed off how every woman had her own personal style when it came to their glam gowns. We’re completely blown away by their selections and we’ve got all of the pics for you. White was THE color of the night, chosen by the greatest number of contestants including Miss Arizona in a lovely fitted halter, Miss Georgia in a plunging V-neck gown with long sleeves, Miss Hawaii who used gold paneled accents for a pop of shine, and Miss Maryland in a daring one shoulder gown with a long slit up her left thigh. Click here for Miss America 2018’s 51 contestant evening gowns.

Since the competition is a little more conservative than the Miss USA pageant, we didn’t see as much flesh being flaunted. However many ladies still brought the sexy with cleavage baring gowns that rocked their assets and still managed to stay classy. Miss New Jersey stunned in a glittery ice blue gown dress that plunged down to her waist. Miss South Carolina showed off her assets in a low cut black velvet number with silver glittery waist panels. Click here for Miss American 2018 contestant portrait pics.

Other ladies went for bright pops of color with their beautiful dresses including yellow as the choice Miss Louisiana. Miss Washington D.C. chose a canary yellow flowing skirt and sequined yellow halter top. Miss New Hampshire stunned in a lemon yellow fitted gown with a sunshine yellow train. Red was the choice of Miss Colorado in a classy sleeveless burgundy gown. Miss Indiana chose a dark rose fitted bodice with a ruffly fishtail skirt. Miss New Mexico stunned in a satin burgundy halter dress that looked great on her tall, lean figure. Seriously, ALL of these ladies absolutely slayed with their stunning evening wear!

HollywoodLifers, which contestant had the most gorgeous evening gown look?