Kylie Jenner Slams Split Rumors By Cheering On Travis Scott At Concert — See Video

Split? What split? Kylie Jenner squashed any talk of her and Travis Scott breaking up, as the ‘Life Of Kylie’ star was spotted cheering on her rapper boyfriend while he rocked the stage at Day N Night Fest.

It seems the reports of Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner’s relationship ending are greatly exaggerated. Despite Media Takeout claiming Kylie, 20, and the “Go Off” rapper had broken up, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was on hand to watch Travis perform at the Day N Night Fest on Sept. 8 As Friday’s headliner, Travis went all out for his fans, flying over the audience while on the back of a giant bird. As he spat out a few rhymes to get the crowd jumping, an eagle-eyed viewer recorded of his No. 1 fan – aka Kylie Jenner – cheering him on.

That seems to squash any talk of these two breaking up. Travis got people buzzing that he and Kylie were over after he reportedly left Wiz Khalifa’s birthday party with a woman that wasn’t Kylie Jenner. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, could have possibly just been a friend. Whoever this mystery woman was, fans better wait before they start the #KylieAndTravisAreOver party. It seems that the love between these two is still going strong.

It wasn’t that long ago that Kylie was gushing over how Travis was seemingly “obsessed” with her. While on the Aug. 21 episode of Life of Kylie, Ms. Jenner said she received a ton of flowers from a nameless admirer, but it was clear that she talking about Travis. Awww. Travis also proved how “obsessed” he was with Kylie when it came time to celebrate her birthday. As Kylie turned the big 2-0, Travis set up a private movie screening for Kylie and a group of close friends and family. He even gifted her with a “gorgeous golden butterfly chain,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

This latest round of relationship rumors is bound to give Kylie a headache. While opening up on the Aug. 15 episode of Life of Kylie, the young reality television star confessed that it’s hard for her to date because everything she does gets tore apart online. “You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with,” she said in a confessional, venting her frustrations. “It’s a lot. Most of the time, it’s just not true.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are you a fan of Kylie and Travis? Do you think they’re going to last?