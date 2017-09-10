Kim Fires Back At Sharon Osbourne’s Scathing ‘Ho’ Diss: Remarks Were ‘Ridiculous & Stupid’

Kim Kardashian has clapped back at Sharon Osbourne for the nasty remarks she made about Kim’s posting nude photos on social media and how it really wasn’t about ‘feminism’ and made her look like a ‘ho!’

Kim Kardashian, 36, may not necessarily care what people are saying about her, but that doesn’t mean she can’t keep up with the disses an gossip that surround her. After speaking out on rumors that a surrogate is carrying her and Kanye West‘s third child (which she really didn’t confirm or deny) to E! News at Harper’s BAZAAR event celebrating “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” at The Plaza Hotel on Sept. 8, she fired back at The Talk co- host Sharon Osbourne, 64, for her recent “ho” diss. “First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that,” Kim told the outlet. ” So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” Kim said. Click here to see pics of the ICONS party.

“I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful,” Kim continued. “But I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so…if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added. Kim was of course referencing the recent interview with The Telegraph that Sharon did in which she made scathing remarks about the mother of two for posting revealing pics social media.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Sharon said to the paper. “Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them, and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress.” “God bless them,” the continued. “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.” Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim's clapback to Sharon's "ho" diss?

