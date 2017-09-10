Hurricane Irma Barrels Into Key West: 1st Terrifying Pics & Videos Of Storm’s Winds & Tornados

Here’s hoping everyone got out of the Florida Keys safely. Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 10, and the devastating Category 4 storm left behind flooding, deadly winds and reported tornados in its wake.

With the United States still reeling from the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, the nation now braces itself for what Hurricane Irma is about to do to Florida. The deadly storm, which has strengthened again to a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall over the Florida Keys at 9:10 AM ET on Cudjoe Key, the National Hurricane center said, per CNN. Irma brought 130 miles per our winds to the Florida Keys, and Southwestern coast cities from Cape Sable and Captiva could experience walls of water that tower up to 15 feet high.

A tornado watch is also in effect across the area, with two twisters already being reported in South Florida, according to ABC News. The National Weather Service center urged everyone in the Florida Keys to “hunker down,” as “the worst winds are yet to come.” A man in Monroe County, which encompasses Key West, was killed after losing control of his truck when the vehicle was whipped by the hurricane’s winds. The death toll from Irma is now at 23, as the storm killed 22 while ravaging the Caribbean. With the storm expected to travel up the length of Florida, the death toll is likely to grow.

“It’s going from crappy to worse,” said John Hines, a Key West resident who decided to not evacuate. “All the interior doors are starting to rattle now, sounds like someone is knocking on the front door. The winds are picking up. It’s only going to get worse as it gets closer.”

The National Hurricane Center called Irma a “life-threatening situation” and Florida’s coast will be impacted by “large and destructive” waves. Those who didn’t evacuate ahead of the storm, like John Hines, are in severe danger, according to Brock Long, the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator. You’re on your own until we can actually get in there and it’s safe,” the FEMA official told CNN. “The message has been clear: The Keys are going to be impacted. There is no safe area within the Keys. And you put your life in your own hands by not evacuating.”

More than 72,000 people have been moved into nearly 400 shelters across the state. A storm surge warning has been issued for the state. As of Sept. 10, Irma is expected to travel up Florida into Alabama, with the storm drenching neighboring states of Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky with rain. North and South Carolina have already declared states of emergency in preparation for the type of flooding that left Houston underwater, according to The New York Times. With Harvey and Irma expected to cause $180 billion in damages, now is the time for everyone to pitch in and help.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with those affected by these devastating storms.