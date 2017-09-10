Anastasia Steele Becomes Mrs. Christian Grey In Hot & Heavy New Teaser For ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Mrs. Grey will see you now. The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ trailer dropped on Sept. 10 and after seeing Anastasia Steele in her wedding gown we think we’re going to faint. Watch her steamy wedding with Christian here!

Okay, this is by far the sexiest wedding sequence we have ever seen! The Fifty Shades Freed teaser trailer dropped today, Sept. 10, and we finally have our first real look at what the final chapter of this sexy saga will look like. It involves a pure white wedding between Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) — which, as we all know, is pretty unusual for the hot and heavy trilogy. In the clip above you will see Anastasia don a gorgeous wedding gown and Christian a designer tux before they become husband and wife. That’s right, Ana is finally going to be Mrs. Grey. We know, we’re pretty much dead over here too!

We are so happy to see that the two lovers are tying the knot after all they have been through. After all, it has been a bumpy journey for the two throughout the first two films. But from the looks of the Freed trailer, the drama is just beginning! As diehard Fifty Shades fans know, we did get a teeny sneak peek at Freed in a post-credits scene at the end of Fifty Shades Darker. But that was nothing compared to what we’re seeing in this teaser, which is a full on look at Christian making his vows to Ana as his new wife. Oh and a steamy honeymoon! Click here to see pics from the Fifty Shades Darker premiere.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer? Let us know below!