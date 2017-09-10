Eric Bolling Reveals He & Wife, Adrienne, Are Absolutely ‘Devastated’ By Death Of Son, 19

Eric Bolling says he and wife are heartbroken by the sudden death of their son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr., but appreciate the ‘love’ fans have shown during the tragedy. As he continues to grieve, Eric remains grateful for all the thoughts and prayers.

It’s absolutely terrible for any parent to lose a child, so it’s no surprise that Eric Bolling, 54, the former co-host of The Five, was racked with grief over the tragic death of his 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr. “Adrienne [Bolling, his wife] and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night,” Eric tweeted on Sept. 9. “Thoughts, prayers [are] appreciated. Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period.”

Upon hearing of the young man’s death, fans reached out to the heartbroken commentator, sending positive thoughts and heartfelt messages to Eric and his wife. “We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received,” the former Fox News star said a day later on Sept. 10. “Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers.” Though it’s horrible that Eric and Adrienne have to deal with this tragedy, it’s good to know the have the support and love of thousands. Many of Eric’s peers send their support to him, with Sean Hannity saying that “we all love you [and] will be here for you.” Don Lemon, 51, of CNN, tweeted that his “heart goes out to Eric and his family.”

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received. Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 10, 2017

Eric Chase Bolling Jr. was found dead in Boulder, Colorado – where he was studying economics at the University of Colorado at Boulder – on Sept. 8, hours after Fox News fired Eric Sr. amid sexual harassment allegations. Eric was accused of sending unsolicited photos of his genitalia to three of his female colleagues, according to The New York Daily News, an allegations Eric has denied. He has even filed a $50 million lawsuit against Yashar Ali, a Huffington Post reporter who first broke the story of Eric’s alleged sexual harassment.

Eric had been with Fox News for a decade, joining the network (and Fox Business) in 2007. He co-hosted panel shows The Five and The Specialists, and guest-hosted for both Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly. Eric Chase reportedly “had a hard time dealing” with his father’s allegations, a source told TMZ.

Our thoughts are with Eric, Adrienne and their family during this heartbreaking time of loss.

