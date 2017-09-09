Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.: 5 Things To Know About The Fired Fox Anchor’s Son Who Committed Suicide

Gone too soon. Former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling is facing a devastating loss, after his 19-year-old son Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. reportedly committed suicide on Sept. 8. Here’s everything you need to know.

1.) Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. was passionate about his school work. The 19-year-old son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling was studying economics at the University of Colorado-Boulder, according to his Facebook page. He seemed to have a blast while spending time with his college friends, sharing pics of them bonding and having fun at events. It was reported that Eric died of a drug overdose after taking his life on Sept. 8 in Boulder, CO, where he attended school, but his body was found off campus.

2.) The heartbreaking news about Eric surfaced hours after his father was reportedly forced out of the network. His dad and FNC parted ways after the co-host of The Five allegedly sent lewd text messages to co-workers along with photos of his genitals. Eric Chase was reportedly having a hard time hearing the allegations about his father and was “emotionally upset” and embarrassed, according to TMZ. “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” a spokesman for Fox News Channel told HollywoodLife.com. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

3.) Eric Bolling thought the world of his son. The television personality previously gushed over his pride and joy in a heartfelt interview back in 2013, praising his talents and drive. “I adore my family. [I] have an awesome son Eric Chase, great student and also a fine baseball player,” he told Fox News in 2013. “He plays left field for the local HS team.” Eric Chase is the only son of Eric and Adrienne Bolling and he will truly be missed by all his loved ones.

4.) He had a heart of gold. Eric Chase often helped out his dad by getting involved with charities and social services, lending a helping hand whenever possible. “Eric Chase, Adrienne and I are blessed to be able to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the needy at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission,” his father wrote via Facebook in 2015, sharing a pic of them smiling from ear to ear while in the kitchen. “Thousands enjoyed a wonderful holiday dinner.”

5.) Eric’s parents have been married for almost two decades. Eric Bolling and Adrienne tied the knot in 1997 and have been going strong since, often taking family vacations to exotic locations. Before school started in 2015, they traveled to Benito Juárez and looked happier then ever. Eric also gushed over Eric Chase when he attended prom with his gorgeous date later that year, captioning the heartwarming pic, “My guy is growing up.”

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts go out to the Bolling family at this time. If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with thoughts of suicide, visit The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or call 1-800 273 8255.