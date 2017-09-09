Troy Gentry: Fatal Crash Under Investigation — Should Pilot Have Landed Instead Of Hovering?

The National Transportation Safety Board is now looking further into the fatal helicopter crash that took the life of Troy Gentry on September 8.

The NTSB may be getting involved in Troy Gentry‘s case, TMZ has reported. Conversations are underway about the choice the pilot made upon realizing the plane at the Flying W Airport was having mechanical issues. The air traffic control call was released, and the pilot decided not to attempt a landing, but instead hovered until the emergency crews arrived. Unfortunately, they crashed before responders answered.

TMZ spoke to pilots around the area, who confirmed that there were options but none were ideal. One explained that often, a hard landing is safer than hovering due to the risks that come along with low-flying. However, the area should be checked before landing because of fire danger.

HollywoodLife.com spoke exclusively with Richard J. Meder of the Medford Township Police, who confirmed they did everything they could to arrive to the scene as soon as possible. “We were dispatched to the Flying W Airport along with Lumberton Fire and EMS at 12:40 pm this afternoon on a call of an aircraft in distress,” he said. “Shortly after we arrived, the helicopter crashed just short of the runway. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and the pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene. The FAA has sent investigators to the scene and will conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. The passenger involved was positively identified as Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry.”

The NTSB is now investigating. Our thoughts go out to Troy Gentry’s family and friends during this time.