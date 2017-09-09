US Open Women’s Final Live Stream: Watch Madison Keys Vs. Sloane Stephens

It’s an All-American women’s final at the US Open, as Madison Keys is taking on Sloane Stephens. We’ve got your way to watch the match via live stream on Sept. 9 at 4pm EST.

Going into the women’s singles final at the 2017 US Open, we already know an American will definitely win the Grand Slam tournament as 22-year-old Illinois native Madison Keys is going up against Florida’s Sloane Stephens, 24. This will be the first time two U.S. women have gone head to head since Serena Williams, 35, defeated her sister Venus, 37, back in 2002. The exciting match gets underway at 4pm EST on Sept. 9 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY, so scroll down for the live stream details.

While this is the first Grand Slam final for both women, this has been a truly remarkable run for Sloane, as she’s such an underdog. She suffered a stress fracture to her foot that required surgery in 2016, causing her to miss a year of play. Upon returning she had a dismal outing at Wimbledon in July and was ranked as the 957th player on the women’s circuit as of late July. She is now only the fourth unseeded player to reach the final at the US Open after her semi-final victory over Venus, who was looking to reach her third grand slam final of 2017. Click here for pics of the 2017 US Open.

15th seeded Madison cruised past fellow American Coco Vandeweghe, 20, in her semi-final match, destroying her opponent 6-1, 6-2 in a match that lasted a little over an hour. “It was one of those days where I came out and I was kind of in a zone, and I just kind of forced myself to stay there,” Madison said after the match. “I knew I was going to have to play really well in order to beat her and I feel like once things started going, it just kind of fell into place.” She added about the final that, “What better place to be in your first Slam final than at home with a great crowd who’s going to be behind both of us.”

ICYMI:@Madison_Keys and @SloaneStephens win their respective SF matches and will face each other in an all 🇺🇸 #USOpen final! pic.twitter.com/j1xFr2sTzQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for, Madison or Sloane?