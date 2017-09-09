Manchester City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch The English Premier League Online

Now that those World Cup qualifiers are done, it’s time to get back to club business: the red hot Liverpool takes on Manchester City at 7:30 AM ET on Sept. 9, so tune in to see every kick, block and goal!

After a brief pause to allow players to represent their home countries in some thrilling World Cup qualifiers, it’s time for the English Premier League to resume. Since kicking off the 2017-18 season, Manchester United has taken an early lead, but Liverpool and Manchester City are not far behind. While the Red Devils deal with Stoke City, the Reds clash with City in the middle of Ethiad Stadium. It should be a good game. Will City claim another win or will Liverpool prove they’re too much for the Sky Blues?

During the break, there EPL went through a chaos of the Summer Transfer window. Manchester City attempted to lure Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal. Initially, the Gunners were entertaining a £55m bid for the 28-year-old forward, but pulled out at the last minute when a reported £92 million deal with Monaco for Thomas Lemar, 21, fell through, according to ESPN FC. Alexis, who has wanted out of Arsenal for a while now, was all but ready to put on the City uniform and take the field. Now, he’s stuck with the Gunners for another season. City could have used the striker, who has racked up 53 goals with Arsenal since joining the club in 2014.

The Gunners were successful in signing away Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as the 24-year-old was transferred to the Reds for a fee of £35m. He wasn’t a real big asset when playing against Liverpool, as the Reds straight up smacked the Gunners around on an Aug. 27 fixture. Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 blowout, so here’s hoping the Portsmouth native has some better luck with his new club. If he sees action in this game, finding the net would definitely show Liverpool fans that he’s worth every single pound.

